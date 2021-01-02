Trae Young locked up by Dante Exum, Cleveland Cavaliers defeat Atlanta Hawks

Australian NBA guard Dante Exum has been heavily praised after his defence on arguably the league’s hottest point guard Trae Young in the Cleveland Cavaliers’ win over the Atlanta Hawks.

Coming into the game averaging 30.5 points per game to go along with eight assists a night, Exum held Young to just 16 points on 6-16 shooting as the Cavs ran out 96-91 winners.

The Hawks came into the game leading the NBA in scoring (125.8) and free throws made per game (25.2), and ranking second in 3-pointer made, second-chance points (17.0) and rebounds (49.4), but managed just 91 points on 41 per cent shooting while being held to just 35 second-half points.

Dante Exum bothered Trae Young all night with his length as the Cavs shocked the Atlanta Hawks (Getty)

After being traded to Cleveland halfway through last season, Exum has carved himself a steady role on a young Cavs team, starting in the absence of first round pick Isaac Okoro in the last two games.

Cleveland trailed by 15 points midway through the third quarter, before outscoring the Hawks 26-17 in the final stanza to take their season record to 4-2.

With the scores tied at 88 inside the final minute, Cavs star Collin Sexton nailed a go-ahead three-pointer with 27.9 seconds remaining to give his side the lead for good.

While Sexton led the Cavs’ scoring with 27 points on an efficient 10-18 shooting night, Exum’s defence on the usually prolific Young did not go unnoticed among NBA experts.

