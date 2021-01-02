Tokyo asks for a national state of emergency.

After days of record-setting coronavirus tallies in Tokyo, the city’s governor on Saturday asked Japan’s central government to declare a national state of emergency for the first since April.

Tokyo’s governor, Yuriko Koike, met on Saturday afternoon with Yasutoshi Nishimura, Japan’s economic minister, to request that the government do so as part of a broader effort to urge residents to stay home as much as possible.

The request came as Tokyo reported that its medical system was coming under strain. The governors of Saitama, Chiba and Kanagawa, suburban regions outside Tokyo, joined Tokyo in making the request.

Mr. Nishimura said the government still needed to consult with experts before making a declaration, but acknowledged that the rapid growth in infections had led to a “severe situation.”