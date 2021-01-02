The real reason Frank from American Pickers lost weight

As reported by Distractify, fan concerns over Frank Fritz’s weight loss reached critical mass in 2013, prompting the American Pickers star to hop on Facebook to write out an enlightening response. “I have an illness called Crohn’s [disease], which at times is difficult to deal with,” he wrote, explaining that he’s been in a back-and-forth battle with the disease for three decades. Even still, he’s making the most of it, revealing “I started losing weight and ran with it! I have been exercising and eating good,” thanking everyone for their endless support.

Continuing, Fritz revealed that in his case living with Crohn’s isn’t easy, but he’s learned how to manage the symptoms over the years — specifically the frequent trips to the bathroom he has to make at the drop of a hat. Speaking of these unexpected — and, especially when he’s shooting American Pickers, inconvenient — bowel movements, he said, “My entire crew knows about my Crohn’s. They understand it when I need a break. I mean … if I have to go, I have to go!”

Additionally, in a separate interview with Quad-City Times, Fritz discussed the silver lining to his journey, mentioning how he hopes to use it as motivation for his peers struggling with Crohn’s. “I’m trying to show people that regardless of the adversities … and the social situations, the awkwardness, accidents, that you can live a productive life,” he said, reassuring all of those worried for his health that he’s doing just fine, while simultaneously sending out a hopeful message to those in a similar fight.