The Netherlands Will Speed Its Lagging Vaccination Campaign

Facing broad criticism, the government of the Netherlands on Saturday said the country would speed up its lagging vaccination process and provide the first shots to frontline health care workers.

Most nations elsewhere in Europe started their vaccination processes last week. The first batch of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine arrived in the Netherlands a week ago.

The country, one of the richest and best organized in Europe, has been facing a reckoning during the pandemic; years of economization and systematic overregulation there have caused myriad organizations to work against one another.

The Netherlands has been in lockdown since Dec. 14, and only very recently has the country’s infection rate gone down slightly. The number of cases there is still among the highest in Europe, with an average of 51 cases per 100,000 people over the past two weeks, which is about the same average as in the U.S. state of Florida.