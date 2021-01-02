The Bachelor’s Peter Weber And Kelley Flanagan Split

Although Kelley was sent home in week seven of Pete’s season of The Bachelor, the two have been ~ Instagram official ~ since May 2020.
“Love is a funny thing,” Peter wrote on Instagram. “It can make you you feel on top of the world and it can make you feel a pain you wish didn’t exist. I’m here to share that Kelley and I have decided to go our separate ways.”
“While our relationship was filled with countless beautiful memories, our relationship simply didn’t work out in the end. Kelley is someone I will always have a special love for. Someone I have learned more from than she will ever understand.”
“These moments in life always hurt, but, in my opinion, that shows you it was worth the time you spent together. Thank you, Kelley.”
This news might come as a surprise — given that Pete said that they would be moving to New York together just over a week ago.
What may be less surprising is that Pete’s mom commented on the announcement: “Kelley will always have a piece of our hearts and we wish her only the best.”
We’ll keep you posted if Kelley decides to comment on the situation.
