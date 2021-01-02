‘The Bachelor’ Spoilers: Peter Weber Announces Surprise Split From Kelley Flanagan!

‘The Bachelor’ spoilers find that if you feel like you’re getting whiplash, you’re not the only one. It seems 2020 had only seconds left before it struck doom again- this time on ex-Bachelor Peter Weber and his second, no third, no fourth…sorry, FIFTH choice, Kelley Flanagan.

It’s been mere days since Pilot Pete waxed lyrical about his love for Kelley while announcing they were jetting to The Big Apple to move in together.

Late on New Years Eve he posted a wistful, gazing into the sunset together photo of he and Kelley on his social media with every PR person’s dream of a post about love and learning and blessings and thanks and an ultimate “it simply didn’t work out in the end.”

‘The Bachelor’ Spoilers: Soooo, we’re all thinking the same thing, right?

Pilot Pete’s notoriously meddling and scary-beyond-all-reason mother, Barbara Weber, jumped directly into her son’s comments sections with a plagiarized “it’s better to have loved and lost than to have never loved at all” along with a self-exonerating “we wish her (Kelley) only the best”.

Reports say Kelley and Pete spent the holidays apart, with Pete currently staying with his parents on the West Coast and that the upcoming move had put too much stress on the relationship.

‘The Bachelor’ Spoilers: Buuuut, we’re still all thinking the same thing, right?

Can anyone in Bachelor Nation imagine Barbara being cool with her son moving thousands of miles away from her? Surely she wouldn’t be happy with losing some of that viselike grip she has on her son’s love life! Reports tell of Peter being the one to end the relationship but unless we get more details, it’s all mere speculation as to whether Mommie Dearest’s meddling ultimately caused the split.

There has been absolute radio silence from Kelley’s camp (perhaps we could get a wellness check on our girl) so for now we have to speculate over another 2020 casualty to Pete’s love life. Better luck this year Pete, but (and I think I speak for all of Bachelor Nation) please do it off the air!

