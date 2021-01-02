‘The Bachelor’ Fans Recognized a Pattern With Peter Weber After His Breakup With Kelley Flanagan

On Dec. 31, 2020, Peter Weber of The Bachelor announced he and Kelley Flanagan decided to end their relationship. The former couple planned to move to New York City together, and E! News reported that Weber is the one who initiated the breakup when the potential move caused stress in the relationship.

When the cause of the breakup was revealed, fans of The Bachelor were quick to point out that Weber’s breakup with Flanagan resembles one of his past relationships.

Peter Weber broke up with his girlfriend before ‘The Bachelorette’

Weber appeared on Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette in 2019. While Brown’s season aired on ABC, Weber’s ex-girlfriend Calee Lutes spoke to Entertainment Tonight in an email interview. Entertainment Tonight published the contents of the interview on July 15, 2019.

In the interview, Lutes said that while her relationship with Weber was long distance, the two were quite serious about each other. She alleged that even though she planned to move to Los Angeles to be with him, he ended their relationship out of the blue.

“We were very serious. He told me he loved me for the first time in October, and we talked almost every time we saw each other about how we were going to make it last long term. He wanted me to move out to L.A. to be with him, and he wanted us to get an apartment together,” Lutes said.

She continued, “… we FaceTimed and he said that we should end our relationship before it got even more serious. He didn’t really have a reason why. I was devastated and completely blindsided.”

Peter Weber reportedly broke up with Kelley Flanagan

While Flanagan has not commented on the breakup, Weber announced that the relationship ended in a lengthy Instagram post.

“I’m here to share that Kelley and I have decided to go our separate ways. While our relationship was filled with countless beautiful memories, our relationship simply didn’t work out in the end. Kelley is someone I will always have a special love for,” Weber wrote on Instagram.

He ended the Instagram post with, “These moments in life always hurt, but in my opinion that shows you it was worth the time you spent together. Thank you Kelley.”

Before their breakup, Flanagan and Weber told fans they planned to move to New York City together. E! News reported that the upcoming move to New York City put a strain on the relationship which led to Weber breaking up with Flanagan.

Fans of ‘The Bachelor’ think Peter Weber has a pattern

When E! News reported that Weber broke up with Flanagan because of the impending move to New York City, fans of The Bachelor remembered that he also broke up with Lutes before she moved to LA.

“Peter has commitment issues… When he’s ready to break up with a woman, he tries to get her to move somewhere that he knows she will say no to, which will give him an excuse to break it off. Seems to be his MO with the last gf and Kelley…,” a Reddit user wrote.

One fan wrote on Reddit, “This is exactly what he did to his GF before the bachelor. 2 days before Xmas dumped her out of nowhere after begging her to move in together. If this ain’t a pattern, I don’t know what is.”

“His ex-girlfriend Calee warned us all. This is his pattern,” another fan wrote on Reddit.