The ’90s icon who almost appeared in The Karate Kid 3

In a recent Zoom chat to raise money for Action Against Hunger, many of the actors from Karate Kid films over the years, including Ralph Macchio, Elisabeth Shue, and William Zabka, gathered to discuss what it was like to work on such an iconic franchise. At one point, host Josh Gad turned his attention to Robyn Lively and asked her what the process of filming The Karate Kid Part III was like. She then explains, “When I got the audition, I was like, ‘I can’t believe this.’ I was so excited; I did the screen test, and I was testing against Heather Graham. And the minute I saw her I said, ‘Yeah,’ I was like, ‘Oh, I’m never going to get this.’ She looks like a doll. She’s like the most beautiful creature I’ve ever seen … When I got it I was like pinching myself.”

While Lively had a fairly decent résumé prior to her role in The Karate Kid Part III with appearances in TV shows like Punky Brewster and The New Leave It to Beaver, Graham was a star on the rise thanks to a prominent role in the 1988 comedy License to Drive where she starred alongside Corey Feldman and Corey Haim. It’s understandable Lively would be nervous going up against Graham, but whatever she did in the audition must’ve impressed somebody. She landed the role and is forever a part of The Karate Kid‘s legacy.

She’s yet to make an appearance on Cobra Kai, but there’s plenty of inspiration the show could take from characters in The Karate Kid Part III. Jessica Andrews coming back into the fold would certainly be an intriguing development, and with the show already renewed for season 4, fans can expect plenty of wise lessons and action set pieces going forward.