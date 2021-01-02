Thank You for Choosing Me to Be Your Mama!

Instagram

The ‘Anaconda’ femcee wishes her online devotees a happy new year while giving a first look at her adorable baby boy nicknamed Papa Bear, three months after she gave birth.

Nicki Minaj finally showed her son’s face, three months after giving birth to the bouncing baby boy. The new mom proudly declared her adorable baby boy, nicknamed Papa Bear, as her “best of 2020.”

“Thank you so very much for choosing me to be your mama,” she wrote in the caption before addressing her online followers, “Wishing you guys a happy & prosperous New Year. Thank you for your love & support throughout this journey. It’s meant so much to me.”

The “Anaconda” hitmaker then talked about motherhood, “Becoming a mom is by far the most fulfilling job I’ve ever taken on. Sending love to all the superhero mothers out there. Big hugs to all the women who have been pregnant during this challenging time.”

In an Instagram question and answer, Nicki previously recalled the day she went into labor. “Yes. I was butt naked. Just got out the shower & I asked him to rub my back. As soon as I started scooting over to him in the bed I just felt the water start coming out,” she revealed. “I was weirdly calm & I quietly said ‘omg, I’m about to be in labour.’ He was very scared & I was laughing @ him.”

She then revealed she had a “natural vaginal birth w/epidural.” She opened up, “I pushed for 2 1/2 hours. Only b/c first the epidural didn’t wear off enough for me to feel myself pushing. Once I was able to feel the pain I pushed im on out.”

When a follower suggested this was “short” for a first-time mother, she explained, “Well I was actually in labour all night but all they did was let me sleep until I dilated far enough to push. The epidural didn’t hurt either. They numbed me up real good. So I took my a*s right to sleep.”

When asked about breastfeeding her baby, she replied, “He had no problem breastfeeding. He latched on in the hospital which was very surprising to me.”

She continued, “But breast feeding is very painful. Pumping is too. Women make this stuff look way too easy. Moms r really superheroes (sic).”