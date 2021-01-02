Tesla delivered just shy of 500,000 cars in 2020

Tesla’s Q4 2020 quarterly deliveries resulted in an impressive quarter for the automaker while boosting its yearly deliveries to 499,550.
Tesla’s Q4 2020 was only marginally better than its 2019 Q4, but 2020 overall saw huge improvements over 2019. The company came just shy of Elon Musk’s goal of selling 500,000 Tesla’s in 2020, but I think that it’s probably close enough to still be exciting.
In 2020, we produced and delivered half a million cars. Huge thanks to all those who made this possible.https://t.co/q43vz6RMhd
— Tesla (@Tesla) January 2, 2021
In 2020 Tesla built a total of 54,805 Model S/X vehicles and delivered 57,039 of them. In terms of the Model 3 and the Model Y, the automotive tech company built 454,932 of them and delivered 442,511. This means the company delivered a total of 499,550 vehicles throughout 2020. That’s a significant jump compared to the previous year’s 367,500 deliveries.
Looking at just Q4 2020, Tesla delivered 18,920 Model S/X cars and 161,650 Model 3/Y varients.
Beyond that, the company plans to share more in its full 2020 earnings report that should come out later this month if past reports are anything to go off of.
Source: Tesla