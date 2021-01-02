Tesla 2020 deliveries beat estimates, but fall short of Musk’s target By

() – Tesla (NASDAQ:) Inc on Saturday reported better-than-expected 2020 vehicle deliveries, driven by a steady rise in electric vehicle adoption across the world’s largest economies.
The company delivered 499,550 vehicles during 2020, which was above Wall Street estimates of 481,261 vehicles, according to Refinitiv data.
Annual deliveries fell slightly shy of CEO Elon Musk’s target of half a million.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.