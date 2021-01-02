Tamar Braxton Shares A Video For NYE And Fans Could Not Be Happier To See Her Doing Great

Tamar Braxton shared a video on her social media account for NYE and fans are happy to know that she is doing okay. Check out the message that she also posted with the clip.

‘I’m in the bed cause on the 23rd I had emergency “female” surgery… (I’m fine) … BUT!!… although I don’t drink much anymore, I had to take a shot with my girl for the successful things that has happened since all of my “BIG losses” My sis Fanny said it best.. “sometimes you have to loose to win again” ….. im so grateful to continue to WIN and be positive 🧘‍♀️🙏🏼‼️‼️🪄 #bigthingsfor2021 #soexcited #soproudofyou #protected #stayunderconstruction #positivevibesonly,’ Tamar said.

Someone posted this message: ‘I get my surgery the end of Jan take these fibroids out.’

A commenter posted this: ‘THERES MY QUOTE! Sometimes ya gotta lose, to win again! Amen!!!! Happy new year Muva 😂😂😂’ and someone else said: ‘Praying for a speedy recovery! Happy New Year! I’m proud of you too!!🙏🏾🙏🏾🙌🏾’

Someone else said: ‘Tamar this is Apostle Campbell the only way to truly win is to surrender and serve YAH your Abba With YIUR whole entire Heart ❤️ it’s a Heart thing with Abba, not just lip service. I have always been praying for you and I know my prayers reach. But at the end of the day, you have to be obedient to the will and His way to his word completely. Tamar doesn’t allow the enemy to steal your crown 👸🏽’

A commenter said this: ‘Wishing you health, wealth, and happy time! I hope you have a safe and well healing process ❤️ we love you.’

Someone else said: ‘We love you girl! Your voice, your beauty, your voice, your way is NEEDED ❤️❤️’

A follower posted this: ‘Happy to see you in good spirits. Praying for you a speedy recovery. Love you. Happy New Year ❤️🙏❤️’

Not too long ago, Tamar Braxton hopped on Twitter to address some material things related issues. Check out the message that she wrote about having no Santa in 2020.





