Speaker Pelosi’s house VANDALIZED with red paint, a pigs head and message about $2,000 checks

Nancy Pelosi’s San Francisco home was vandalized overnight with a pig’s head surrounded in a pool of red paint, as well as a spray-painted message appearing to allude to the failed $2,000 stimulus checks.

Photos of the disturbing scene shared on social media by conservative filmmaker Maggie VandenBerghe on Friday showed the House Speaker’s white garage door defaced with black graffiti text reading: ‘$2k Cancel RENT! We want everything!’

The message appeared to be in reference Pelosi’s recent efforts to increase the second round of COVID relief checks to $2,000, which have been repeatedly rejected by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

The vandals also spray-painted two letter As enclosed in circles, most commonly known as the symbol for anarchism.

Underneath the disturbing message on the driveway was a pool of red paint with a pig’s head placed at the center of the pavement.

According to TMZ, San Francisco Police had been called to the home on reports of vandalism at the property in the early hours of New Year’s Day.

Officers arrived around 3am and documented the incident in a report, but it is unclear if there are any suspects. .com has reached out to the San Francisco Police Department for comment.

VandenBerghe, a self-proclaimed patriot and independent journalist that has been featured on conservative news outlets in the past, accused police in her post of trying to cover up the incident after the city reportedly called in the vandalism.

‘City called to clean up at 3am & police attempting to stop photos of scene. Media SILENT,’ she tweeted.

The San Francisco mansion is located in the city’s swanky Pacific Heights neighborhood and counts as one of Pelosi’s several residences in California.

The four-bedroom, three-bathroom house has an estimated worth of $5.4million, according to property records.

The home was also once the site of a small protest in September, when Pelosi came under fire for getting her hair styled at a local salon that had been closed under COVID-19 restrictions.

The Speaker of the House is yet to comment on the incident as of Friday evening.

Pelosi has been calling for the second round of stimulus checks to be increased from $600 to $2,000 – an amount also proposed by Donald Trump.

But the efforts have so far fallen short with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Wednesday blocking the Democrats’ standalone bill to send the checks to Americans.

McConnell told Pelosi the Senate won’t be ‘bullied’ into passing it, dashing hopes of the higher checks being sent out to Americans.

Pelosi had urged the Republican to allow the upper chamber to vote on the bill after it passed in the House through a bipartisan vote.

‘The Democrats and Republicans in the House have passed that legislation. Who is holding up that distribution to the American people? Mitch McConnell and the Senate Republicans,’ she said Wednesday.

‘In blocking it, they are in denial of the hardship the American people are experiencing now, health wise, financially, and every way.’

But judging by the state of the garage door, some Americans are outraged with Pelosi over her efforts.

This isn’t the first the House Speaker’s home has been targeted.

Back in September, a Youtuber appeared to defecate in the driveway of her home in a livestream video.

In the footage, the man was seen walking through the streets of San Francisco in search of the Democrat’s home.

Once he found her home, he set up a camera across the road and walked over to her driveway.

Armando then saluted his viewers, pulled down his pants and proceeded to squat.

After a few seconds, Armando stands to his feet and wipes his buttocks before walking away and leaving behind what appeared to be feces.

‘That was for President Trump,’ Armando is heard telling his viewers.