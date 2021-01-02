Saints lose all RBs due to close contact with Kamara

The New Orleans Saints will be down an entire position group Sunday thanks to COVID-19 protocols.

After running back Alvin Kamara tested positive for the virus, anyone who spent time with him in the running backs room must quarantine and miss Sunday’s season finale at Carolina. That means Latavius Murray, Dwayne Washington, and Mike Burton are all out of the game.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter made clear that Kamara remains the only running back who has actually tested positive. The others are considered high-risk close contacts.

This means the Saints will have to scramble on Sunday to have a running game. Tony Jones is on the practice squad and can be added to the roster. Ty Montgomery and even Taysom Hill could have a role as well.

This puts the Saints in a similar situation to one the Denver Broncos also faced this season.