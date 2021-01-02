Rihanna Reacts to Fan Telling Her to Release New Album in 2021: ‘Grow Up’

WENN/Avalon

The Fenty Cosmetics founder catches wind of a fan’s comment on her Instagram post in which the fan suggests that the singer’s resolution in 2021 ‘should be releasing the album.’

Rihanna will release new music when she feels like to. The “Umbrella” hitmaker has made it clear when responding to one of her Instagram followers who weighes in on Rih’s resolution in 2021.

On January 1, the singer and cosmetic mogul treated her fans to pictures of her looking stunning in sparkling two-piece green dress. The pictures saw the Barbados-born musician posing by the pool in what seemed to be her mansion in her native country. “new year’s resolution: apply the pressure,” so she captioned the pics.

One fan, however, thought that Rihanna should have made another thing her resolution for this year. “Resolution should be releasing the album,” the fan wrote in the comment section, referring to the singer’s long-rumored and now-infamous album “R9”. Another fan similarly added, “Speaking of pressure, it’s the album for me.”

Rihanna caught wind of the comments and decided to respond to the first user. “this comment is sooo 2019,” the Fenty Cosmetics founder wrote back to the fan, before urging her to “grow up.” She doubled down on her response as she replied again, “2021 energy,” alongside laugh-crying and flexed bicep emojis.

Fans initially speculated that the album might be coming soon as Skylar Grey shared a snippet of a song she’d revealed that she worked on with Diplo for the “Diamonds” hitmaker’s album. According to Grey, she and Diplo collaborated on the song “when Rihanna was supposedly doing some kind of reggae album.”

Prior to this, Rihanna sparked chatter after she shared a mysterious video on Instagram, seemingly hinting at the project. “Update: me listening to R9 by myself and refusing to release it,” she wrote back in late December 2019 alongside a clip of a small white dog energetically head-banging to House of Pain‘s classic cut “Jump Around”.

That aside, Rihanna is currently enjoying the new year celebration in Barbados with her rumored boyfriend A$AP Rocky. In one picture that circulated online, the lovebirds were snapped enjoying a four-person rider tube called the Sportsstuff Great Big Mable on the water on Monday, December 28. Putting her hands around her man’s waist on a yacht, Rihanna was also seen leaning in to give him a kiss.