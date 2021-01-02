Researchers: more than 100K Zyxel firewalls and VPN gateways have a hardcoded admin-level backdoor that can grant attackers root access to devices (Catalin Cimpanu/ZDNet)

Isaac Novak
Catalin Cimpanu / ZDNet:

