Catalin Cimpanu / ZDNet:
Researchers: more than 100K Zyxel firewalls and VPN gateways have a hardcoded admin-level backdoor that can grant attackers root access to devices — The username and password (zyfwp/PrOw!aN_fXp) were visible in one of the Zyxel firmware binaries. — More than 100,000 Zyxel firewalls …
Researchers: more than 100K Zyxel firewalls and VPN gateways have a hardcoded admin-level backdoor that can grant attackers root access to devices (Catalin Cimpanu/ZDNet)
Catalin Cimpanu / ZDNet: