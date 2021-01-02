Report: Jets will fire Adam Gase after Sunday’s game

The long-expected firing of New York Jets coach Adam Gase appears set to happen immediately after the conclusion of the team’s season.

According to Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the Jets are expected to fire Gase on Sunday after the team’s season finale against the New England Patriots. Such is the Jets’ eagerness to move on from Gase that they likely would have made the move last Sunday had the team not upset the Cleveland Browns for their second consecutive win.

The Jets are expected to conduct a lengthy and far-reaching search for Gase’s replacement. Names mentioned as possible targets include Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, Colts defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus, Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, and big-name college coaches such as Jim Harbaugh and Dan Mullen, among others.

Gase went 9-22 over two seasons, often clashing with the media and seemingly struggling to win over some of his players. His reputation as an offensive guru has significantly taken a hit, with Sam Darnold struggling to develop as hoped. Still, Gase has some believers around the NFL, and he could have a soft landing ahead of him.