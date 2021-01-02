Rep. Soto seeks to create office to ‘coordinate’ Federal use of blockchain tech By Cointelegraph

Home Business Rep. Soto seeks to create office to ‘coordinate’ Federal use of blockchain...

Rep. Soto seeks to create office to 'coordinate' Federal use of blockchain tech

Rep. Soto seeks to create office to ‘coordinate’ Federal use of blockchain tech

A new bill filed on Thursday, H.R.9067, seeks to create an office that will “coordinate” federal applications of blockchain technology.

Sponsored by Rep. Darren Soto, a Democrat representing Florida’s 9th district, the bill would “establish an office within the Department of Commerce to coordinate all non-defense related deployment and activities related to blockchain technology within the Federal Government.”

