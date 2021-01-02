‘Real Housewives of New Jersey’ Spoilers: Teresa Giudice Packs On The PDA With Her New Boyfriend

‘The Real Housewives of New Jersey’ spoilers find that star Teresa Guidice is certainly not shy about her new relationship. In fact, the reality television star was spotted sharing a kiss with her new boyfriend Luis Ruelas during a date night they had in New York City this past weekend. Here’s what you need to know.

According to Page Six, Teresa and Luis conveniently removed their face masks in front of the paparazzi for a kiss after dining at the 230 Fifth Rooftop Bar.

Photos show the two of them holding hands as they walked around the city. Teresa wore black pants and ablack top with red boots and looked absolutely smitten with her new boyfriend.

There’s also a new report that suggests the mother-of-four doesn’t want to make any mistakes with Louis and their new relationship. Sources say Teresa and Louis aren’t rushing into anything serious just yet.

The Garden State businessman is a single father of two and co-founder of Digital Media Solutions. He has been working in digital marking since he launched his first business at the age of 19.

“It’s new,” the source said. “They are taking things very slow. They are both happy. Right now it’s very low key and casual. One step at a time.”

In fact, Teresa and Luis are taking things so slow that it doesn’t look like they will be spending the holidays together. The tipster said that the couple is “not that far ahead yet planning wise.”

So far Teresa herself has not made any comments about her new romance or whether or not her boyfriend will appear on the next season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

