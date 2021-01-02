Queensland’s border remains unchanged despite rising COVID-19 cases

Queensland’s border to NSW and Victoria currently remains unchanged despite rising concern from the state’s health authorities.

Currently, entry to Queensland requires a person who has been in New South Wales after 1am 11 December 2020 to apply for and receive a Queensland Border Declaration Pass.

Queensland residents who have been in a declared hotspot since December 11 can only enter Queensland by air and must quarantine in government accommodation.

A man from Sydney was caught lying about his order pass and kicked out of QLD. (Nine)

Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young urged Queenslanders to reconsider travel to NSW and Victoria.

“Victoria’s own assessment of the situation is that the risk of spread is right across the state, not just in Melbourne, which is why they have imposed restrictions across their entire state.

“This is very serious and we’re taking this action now, like we did with New South Wales – this will ensure we know of any positive cases really early and we can manage our response accordingly.”

Queensland Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young. (Nine)

Anyone currently in Queensland who has been in Victoria on or since 21 December should get tested immediately and quarantine at home or their accommodation until they receive a negative result.

“Things can change quickly really quickly with this virus – we’ve seen that in other jurisdictions, which is why I continue to advise Queenslanders to reconsider their need to travel to New South Wales or Victoria,” Dr Young said.

“If you do decide to go, you need to be aware of the potential consequences, such as border changes and not making it home to Queensland before hotel quarantine is imposed.

“And if you’re already in Victoria or New South Wales, consider coming home.”

Beyond Blue’s Coronavirus Mental Wellbeing Support Service is a /7 service free of charge to all Australians. Visit the site here or call 1800512348