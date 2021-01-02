Proteas great Dale Steyn insists: ‘I am NOT retired’

South Africa fast bowler Dale Steyn has confirmed that he will not play for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in this year’s edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The 37-year-old paceman broke the news on social media, saying he was taking a break from cricket but did also say that he was not retiring from the game just yet.

Steyn wrote on Twitter: “Just a short message to let everyone know that I’ve made myself unavailable for RCB at this years IPL, I’m also not planning on playing for another team, just taking some off during that period.

“Thank you to RCB for understanding.

“I will be playing in other leagues, nicely spaced out to give myself a opportunity to do something’s I’ve been excited about as well as continue to play the game I love so much.

“NO, I’m NOT retired. Here’s to a great 2021.”

Steyn, who retired from Test cricket as the Proteas’ leading wicket-taker with 439 scalps, played three matches for the RCB during last year’s edition of the IPL, taking one wicket.

