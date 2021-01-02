Porsha Williams’ Video Featuring Her Sister Lauren Williams Encourages People To Vote

Porsha Williams shared a video on her social media account, which features her sister, Lauren Williams. Check out the clip which encourages people to vote.

‘We are just days away from the Senate election! Help @lodwill spread the word… grab a friend , take your family and Vote for candidates who care about our future! #JonOssoff & Rev. #RaphaelWarnock must be elected to those Senate seats plain and simple!! 🇺🇸🙏🏾 #vote on JANUARY 5th #voteorelse #ClimateControl Directed by: @porsha4real 📸 @yungshellzsolomon,’ Porsha captioned her post.

Someone said: ‘I don’t know who’s the idea it was to make Lauren the face of this PSA, but it was a Great Idea….. she definitely has the voice❤️❤️#VoteGaVote.’

A commenter posted this message: ‘Get out and vote Georgia. The rest of the US needs you!!’ and a commenter posted this: ‘Never realized how great of a speaker she is. She needs to do more PSA’s. She has a great voice/tone. Go vote, GA!’

Someone else posted this: ‘This is awesome!! Inviting ppl to vote for their own interest!!’ and a commenter said: ‘Atlanta PLEASE VOTE, we have been held back and really need a change! The entire country is watching and counting of all of you! We need to hold these politicians accountable as well once elected. We need to see a change and money put back into our communities!💯 #BLACKLIVESMATTER #VOTE2021.’

A commenter posted this: ‘You should probably put the hashtag if you are promoting one? @porsha4real,’ and someone else said: ‘Good message however I think this is why Kenya so pressed you didn’t ask her to be in your PSA lol.’

Advertisement

Porsha is living her best life even if she and Dennis McKinley broke up last year.





Post Views:

20