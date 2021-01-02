Polkadot’s founder looks back on the year, teases Substrate 3.0 in early 2021 By Cointelegraph

With 2021 less than 24 hours away, Polkadot creator Gavin Wood said the project has built up a head of steam heading into the new year. In a 2020 roundup published on Wednesday, Wood highlighted Polkadot’s (DOT) rise to become the number-one crypto for staking, based on the volume of staked tokens.

According to Staking Rewards, over 63% of the 1.02 billion DOT token supply is locked in staking wallets. This percentage amounts to about $5.2 billion in staked DOT “coins” based on the current token price.