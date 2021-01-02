poco f2: Poco F2 teased in a video online, may launch soon in India – Mobiles News

Xiaomi’s sub-brand Poco is gearing up to expand its F series smartphone range in India. The company has teased Poco F2 in an online video shared on microblogging site, Twitter. While the 52-second long video takes a look back at the Poco’s journey in 2020, it drops a teaser of Poco F2 at the end.

“The stage is set! The fun has begun! Let us get ready to take it to the next level! Excited? You should be, coz the next year is going to be even crazier.While we enjoy, let us look back at everything we’ve achieved together! Thank you,” goes the latest tweet by the official handle of Poco India.

Poco F2 will succeed the Poco F1 which was launched in the year 2018. The smartphone was a hit among users because of its affordable price and flagship features then.

The company, so far, has not revealed anything about the phone yet. But rumours have it that the upcoming handset may be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC chipset. It is likely that the phone may feature an AMOLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is also expected to be backed by a 4,250mAh battery and may come with reverse charging support.

Other specifications of Poco F2 may include a quad camera setup on the rear side consisting of four sensors- wide, ultrawide, macro, depth. The phone’s global variant is said to come with NFC support as well.

