Pilot injured after helicopter crashes in Cape Town

File photo: South African National Parks helicopter in the wild on 26 November 2020.

An SA National Parks (SANParks) pilot suffered minor injuries after losing control of his helicopter during take-off from Cape Town International Airport on Saturday, SANParks announced in a statement.

It said the pilot, who was flying solo in the Airbus AS350B-3+ (Squirrel), had received medical attention.

SANParks spokesperson Rey Thakhuli said the helicopter was based in Cape Town to assist with aerial law enforcement and conservation management operations in the Table Mountain National Park and surrounding areas.

He added the incident had been reported to the SA Civil Aviation Authority and relevant law enforcement authorities and a full investigation would be launched soon.