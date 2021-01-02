Photos: Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone head for a jeep safari

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone were in Ranthambore with the latter’s parents and sister. Ranveer and Deepika ringed in the New Year in the company of their family and were also accompanied by Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor who are also in Ranthambore for their family trip. Well, the news of them celebrating New Year at the same place created a stir online however there were no pictures of Deepika till today from the trip. This morning pictures of Deepika and Ranveer with Queen Dee’s family started floating online.

The couple is seen on a jeep safari in Ranthambore and were dressed aptly to kill the chill. Along with Deepika and Ranveer, the actress’ parents Prakash Padukone, mother Ujjala Padukone and sister Anisha Padukone were also seen enjoying the jeep safari with them. Check out their pictures below…