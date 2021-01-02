Photos: Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor seen at the airport

Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor will be seen together at Dostana 2. The duo have come together for the first time and the public is very excited to see them together. Janhvi and Kartik’s growing friendship has been the talk of the town for a while. And today we broke up the duo at the airport. Janhvi looked lovely in a cream-colored tracksuit, while Kartik kept it casual yet elegant.

Janhvi was also accompanied by Sister Khushi Kapoor at the airport. Although Janhvi and Kartik did not arrive together, there was a slight time difference between the two who arrived at the airport, forcing us to feel that they could have gone on a trip together. Keep checking out this space to learn more about Bollywood. Check out the photos below…