Photos: Kareena Kapoor Khan visits mother Babita Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently enjoying her time taking a break from work. The actress is expecting her second child soon and therefore she has wrapped up all her work commitments in time for that. Kareena spent her New Year cuddling with Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan in Mumbai and she shared pictures of the same online. On the first day of 2021, the actress hosted a dinner for her close pals and family and today we snapped her visiting her mother Babita Kapoor.

Kareena was clicked in a navy blue printed midi as she made her way into her mother’s residence. The actress graciously obliged the paparazzi waiting for her before heading in. Here are her latest pictures!