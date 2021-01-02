Paul Westphal dead at 70 after brain cancer battle, NBA news, Phoenix Suns

Basketball Hall of Famer Paul Westphal has died at age 70 after a battle with brain cancer.

Westphal’s death was announced on Sunday morning AEDT by his close friend and journalist Mike Lupica, who also announced last August that the legendary ex-NBA player and coach had glioblastoma, a rapidly growing cancerous tumour in the brain.

Drafted by with the 10th overall pick in the 1972 NBA Draft, Westphal enjoyed a successful 12-year NBA career as a player, making five All-Star teams and winning an NBA title with the Boston Celtics in 1974.

Paul Westphal was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2019 for his outstanding career (Getty)

Westphal’s No.44 jersey is one of 10 jerseys retired by the Phoenix Suns organisation.

Following his retirement, Westphal successfully transitioned into a coaching career in the NBA, leading the Phoenix Suns to an NBA Finals appearance in 1993 before head coaching stints at the Seattle Supersonics and Sacramento Kings.

Westphal’s lifelong achievements in the NBA were recognised in 2019, when he was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, a year after being inducted into the College Basketball Hall of Fame.

News of Westphal’s death was met with widespread tributes in the basketball world.

