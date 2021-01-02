Paul Merson, 52, is set to become father for the EIGHTH

Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson is set to become a father to his eighth child at the age of 52.

During today’s Soccer Saturday, the former Arsenal and England player announced that his wife Kate is due to give birth.

When Merson briefly disappeared from the screen, it was implied to viewers in a joke played by presenter Jeff Stelling that Merson had to go to hospital at half- to attend the birth.

But it was revealed that he had really just gone to the toilet.

However, his wife Kate is set to give birth later today.

Mr Merson has had children with two previous wives, Lorraine and Louise.

His son Sam, 25, is a footballer and played for National League South side St Alban’s last season, but in June of this year he was released.

Mr Merson is a popular pundit and was the only regular to survive the shake-up of Soccer Saturday after others including Matt Le Tissier left the programme.

The former football star was also a favourite when he appeared on Harry’s Heroes in 2019.

On the show with Harry Redknapp, Merson spoke about his struggles with addiction to cocaine, gambling and alcohol.

Mr Merson admitted it put him on the ‘straight and narrow’.

He told The Mirror: ”The impact of being in the team, it saved my life. I was drinking at least 35 pints a week and gambling. But I’m sober and bet-free now.

‘As soon as I addressed the drinking, I didn’t gamble.

‘I’ve come to realise I’m powerless over alcohol. I’m an alcoholic.

‘I have a disease – and it is a disease. My drinking and gambling left a lot of wreckage. As an alcoholic, recovering now, those things are hard for me.’