Olivia Jade Asks to “Keep the Vibes Good” Amid Lori Loughlin’s Release

Following Lori’s release from prison, a source exclusively told E! News how she was feeling.

“She texted friends that she was out,” the insider shared. “She is relieved and incredibly happy it’s over with, but she is still very worried about Mossimo Giannulli and upset for him.”

According to the source, the mom of two “took a private jet back to the Los Angeles area. She was met at the airport by a car and taken home.” It’s unknown if the actress has since reunited with her daughters, Olivia and Bella Giannulli.

In early December, Olivia opened up about her parents’ controversy in a tell-all interview on Red Table Talk with Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith and Adrienne Banfield Norris.

“I know they’re good people and I know that I’m not going to judge them for a mistake they made. Although, it’s a big one,” she shared. “There is no justifying or excusing what happened because what happened was wrong. And I think every single person in my family can be like, that was messed up. That was a big mistake.”