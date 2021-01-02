North Queensland Cowboys’ Michael Morgan on track for round-one return against Penrith Panthers

The rebuilding North Queensland Cowboys have received an enormous boost on the road to their 2021 NRL campaign, with star playmaker Michael Morgan expected to be fit for round one.

Morgan underwent shoulder surgery after the 2020 season was postponed due to COVID-19 in March, and although he was expected to feature in the majority of North Queensland’s remaining matches when the competition returned on May 28, he managed only another four games.

The former Queensland Maroons utility was let down by a surgery that went horribly wrong, with his shoulder becoming infected and requiring another operation.

But Morgan, who played just six games last season as the Cowboys crashed to a third-consecutive finals exile, is now in line to be ready for North Queensland’s season-opening clash with the Penrith Panthers on March 13.

Michael Morgan tries to shrug off a tackle in season 2020. (Getty)

“Everything is suggesting he will be all right,” Cowboys coach Todd Payten said.

“He has done all of our contact and quite a bit of tackling.

“He has had some sore moments but he is going to be sore. He has to deal with that.

“We have modified his training in some parts heading into Christmas, but for the most part he’s done everything.

“Unless there is a hiccup, we are expecting him to play round one.”

It was a scooting Morgan run that set up winger Kyle Feldt for the famous try that drew the Cowboys level with the Brisbane Broncos after the full-time siren of the 2015 grand final.

And the former Kangaroos representative was again in sublime touch on the Cowboys’ trail to the 2017 decider against the Melbourne Storm.

Michael Morgan looking to pass the ball in a clash with the Newcastle Knights last year. (Getty)

Cowboys coach Todd Payten, who took control from 2015 premiership mentor Paul Green after the completion of the 2020 season, says the club’s medical team is taking a cautious approach with Morgan.

“I’m only going off what the medical department told me all along, and they were confident he could get it right and be able to play (in round one),” Payten said.

“He has had a serious infection and needed to rehab that and make sure we didn’t stretch him too far in his contact.

“For a lot of it we left it open to Michael and where he felt comfortable and could keep going. In other areas we’ve pulled him right back.

“He is training well and has taken part in all of our indoor contact sessions. He is in a good spot at the moment.”

Morgan will pull on the Cowboys’ number-seven jersey in 2021 and partner Scott Drinkwater or Jake Clifford in the halves.

Drinkwater is his most likely halves partner because of his outstanding 2020 season and the fact Clifford will depart for the Newcastle Knights after the end of the 2021 campaign.

