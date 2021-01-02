Nicki Minaj Shares First Photos Of Adorable Baby Boy Papa Bear

Nicki Minaj has shared the first photos of her son whose name she and husband Kenneth Petty have chosen to keep secret. She revealed that she calls her adorable three-month-old son ‘Pooh Bear.’ The baby is a doll and he’s quite chunky for only being three-months-old. Nicki has 125 million Instagram followers who loved the photos and couldn’t contain their excitement about finally seeing Nicki’s baby boy. The post is going viral and has more than 3 million likes. The photos are also being shared on Facebook and Twitter.

It’s evident that Nicki is dressing her little Papa Bear in the finest clothes as she was wearing Burberry, Gucci, Versace, and Fendi. Nicki thanked her little boy for choosing her to be his mother as she wished her fans and followers a happy new year. Nicki is very thankful for the blessing in her life beginning with her baby as she said that being a mother was the most fulfilling job she’s ever had.

You may see the caption that Nicki Minaj shared with followers below.

#PapaBear thank you so very much for choosing me to be your mama 🎀🦄🙏 Wishing you guys a happy & prosperous New Year. Thank you for your love & support throughout this journey. It’s meant so much to me. Becoming a mom is by far the most fulfilling job I’ve ever taken on. Sending love to all the superhero mothers out there. Big hugs to all the women who have been pregnant during this challenging time.

You may see one of the photos that Nicki Minaj shared of little Papa Bear while he wore a Fendi outfit. Nicki’s little boy had plenty of bling on including a watch and a heavy necklace.

You may see the second photo of Nicki’s little Papa Bear that she shared on her Instagram account below.

What do you think about Nicki Minaj’s new photos of her baby boy. Are you looking forward to seeing more of her family and finding out what her son’s name is?

