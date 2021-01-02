Nicki Minaj Leaks Pictures Of Her ADORABLE SON!!

Nicki Minaj gave birth to her first child – a son – on September 30, has learned. Now she’s finally released images of the adorable baby.

The rapper previously announced she was pregnant in late July, via a stunning David LaChapelle photoshoot.

The child, her first, comes after her marriage to Kenneth Petty nearly a year ago. Around that time, she claimed she wanted to “retire” to start a family, yet she’s remained musically active since, even grabbing her first two Billboard No. 1 songs earlier this year on features with Doja Cat and 6ix9ine.

Here are the images:

Minaj, who gave birth to her son in September, shared that her water broke while she was at home with Petty and she was “butt naked.”

The mom of one said she had “just got out of the shower” and asked Petty to “rub [her] back.”

“As soon as I started scooting over to him in the bed I just felt the water start coming out. I was weirdly calm & I quietly said ‘omg, I’m about to be in labor,'” Minaj recalled.

While the “Super Bass” artist stayed relaxed, she revealed that Petty, 42, was “very scared” and she was “laughing at him” during the ordeal.

The rapper also detailed her time in the hospital, noting that she was in labor “all night” and had a vaginal birth with an epidural.

“I pushed for 2½ hours. Only b/c first the epidural didn’t wear off enough for me to feel myself pushing. Once I was able to feel the pain I pushed him on out,” she explained.