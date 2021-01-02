NFL playoff elimination scenarios for Giants, Dolphins, Ravens and more in Week 17

Four teams that enter Week 17 with a chance to make the NFL playoffs will miss out on the party.
The NFC East is still up for grabs between three teams. Two squads can still claim the AFC South. Only the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have secured a wild card spot so far in this expanded postseason of 14 teams, seven from each conference. To help you make sense of all the madness, we’ve got all the NFL playoff elimination scenarios for Week 17.
Just as some teams have “win-and-in” outlooks for Week 17, some teams have “lose-and-out” scenarios. Make sense of the Cowboys, Giants, Bears, Rams, Cardinals, Titans, Dolphins, Browns, Ravens, Colts and Washington Football Team all below.
Below are all the NFL playoff elimination scenarios for the teams that could have their season ended in Week 17, followed by a complete playoff picture.
MORE: NFL playoff clinching scenarios for Week 17
NFL playoff elimination scenarios for Week 17
Washington Football Team (6-9)
(at Eagles)
Washington is eliminated from the playoffs with:
- Washington loss OR
- Washington tie AND Cowboys win
Dallas Cowboys (6-9)
(at Giants)
Dallas is eliminated from playoffs with:
- Cowboys loss OR
- Cowboys tie AND Washington tie
- OR Washington win
New York Giants (5-10)
(vs. Cowboys)
New York is eliminated from the playoffs with:
- Giants loss or tie
- Washington win or tie
Los Angeles Rams (9-6)
(vs. Cardinals)
Los Angeles is eliminated from the playoffs with:
- Rams loss AND Bears win
Chicago Bears (8-7)
(vs. Packers)
Chicago is eliminated from the playoffs with:
- Bears loss AND Cardinals win or tie OR
- Bears tie AND Cardinals win
Arizona Cardinals (8-7)
(at Rams)
Arizona is eliminated from the playoffs with:
- Cardinals loss OR
- Cardinals tie AND Bears win or tie
Tennessee Titans (10-5)
(at Texans)
Tennessee is eliminated from the playoffs with:
- Titans loss AND Colts win AND Dolphins win AND Ravens win
Miami Dolphins (10-5)
(at Bills)
Miami is eliminated from the playoffs with:
- Dolphins loss AND Browns win AND Ravens win AND Colts win
Baltimore Ravens (10-5)
(at Bengals)
Baltimore is eliminated from the playoffs with:
- Ravens loss AND Browns win AND Colts win
Cleveland Browns (10-5)
(vs. Steelers)
Cleveland is eliminated from the playofffs with:
- Browns loss AND Colts win AND Titans win OR
- Browns loss AND Colts win AND Dolphins loss OR
- Browns loss AND Colts win AND Ravens loss
Indianapolis Colts (10-5)
(vs. Jaguars)
Indianapolis is eliminated from the playoffs with:
- Colts loss OR
- Titans win AND Dolphins win AND Ravens win AND Browns win
NFL playoff picture 2021
|Seed
|Team
|Record
|Clinched
|1.
|Kansas City Chiefs
|14-1
|No. 1 seed
|2.
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|12-3
|AFC North
|3.
|Buffalo Bills
|11-3
|AFC East
|4.
|Tennessee Titans
|10-5
|N/a
|5.
|Miami Dolphins
|10-5
|N/a
|6.
|Baltimore Ravens
|10-5
|N/a
|7.
|Cleveland Browns
|10-5
|N/a
In the hunt: Indianapolis Colts (10-5)
|Seed
|Team
|Record
|Clinched
|1.
|Green Bay Packers
|12-3
|NFC North
|2.
|New Orleans Saints
|11-4
|NFC South
|3.
|Seattle Seahawks
|11-4
|NFC West
|4.
|Washington Football Team
|6-9
|N/a
|5.
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|10-5
|Playoff berth
|6.
|Los Angeles Rams
|9-6
|N/a
|7.
|Chicago Bears
|8-7
|N/a
In the hunt: Cardinals (8-7), Cowboys (6-9), Giants (5-10)