New Zealand Warriors CEO Cameron George pens letter to fans ahead of relocation to Australia for 2021 season

New Zealand Warriors chief executive Cameron George has penned an open letter to fans ahead of the club’s relocation to Australia for the 2021 NRL season.

COVID-19 last year forced the Warriors to be based in Australia for every round after the resumption of the season on May 28, with the New Zealand franchise arriving in Tamworth before moving to the Central Coast.

A Warriors fan shows their support during round 16 in Tamworth. (Getty)

The move was critical to ensuring the season could be completed, and the rugby league community was in awe of the Warriors for the sacrifices the team had made.

Most team members had their partners and children join them on the Central Coast, but others – including star wingers David Fusitua’a and Ken Maumalo – returned to Auckland as their native New Zealand partners had not been permitted an exemption to relocate to Australia.

George Jennings of the Warriors celebrates after scoring a try at their home away from home, Tamworth. (Getty)

It had been planned for the Warriors to return to New Zealand for a game in round five of the 2021 season, but that’s now unlikely due to the latest surge of the virus in New South Wales and Victoria.

The Warriors’ CEO addressed the club’s fans on its official website:

To our great fans

Tomorrow we embark on yet another journey for our club when we leave for Australia to prepare for season 2021.

Warriors CEO Cameron George (left) and new coach Nathan Brown (right). (Getty)

While emotions and excitement are high at this time, we are committed to a successful campaign while we reside off shore and the club remaining a strong force in the NRL. Plus, given the ongoing border restrictions, half of the squad haven’t yet met each other so it will be great to put faces to names when we arrive in Tamworth tomorrow and form one complete group.

It goes without saying that we wish we could be preparing Mount Smart Stadium for our first game but at this stage it’s not to be. Starting the 2021 season in Australia isn’t what we wanted to do but it’s what we have to do. This time around, however, we’re prepared for what lies ahead and accept that the future still remains very uncertain.

The Warriors celebrate a try in the 2020 season. (Getty)

We want all our fans to know that despite the adversity we are again dealing with, we’re committed to fronting up and having a crack. We do so willingly, ready to overcome anything that may be thrown our way. We do not want anyone feeling sorry for us and, while it’s not a perfect situation, it’s what we’ve been tasked to do in 2021 on behalf of you our fans, our partners and our families.

So while we’re away, please wear your club’s colours loud and proud! Show the world how much support our club has and I promise while we’re in Australia we will work hard, we will be resilient and, foremost, we will play with pride every time we take the field. In our absence, stay strong and stand together. But be ready to rumble with us at Mount Smart when we’re able to return home.

Warriors captain Roger Tuivasa-Sheck greets the crowd. (Getty)

To our fans in Australia, we need your support now more than ever, and we look forward to seeing you in the crowd from round one.

Enjoy season 2021 and thank you again for your support. See you all back in New Zealand soon!

Cameron George

CEO

