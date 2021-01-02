New Year’s Eve Shows Awkward Moments

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
15

Meltdowns, off-key performances, and bizarre branding. Yup.

Now, we all knew that the New Year’s Eve shows — like award shows and other events — would be a little awkward this year. Between Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve on ABC and New Year’s Eve on NBC, there were definitely a few hiccups.


Jeff Neira / Getty Images

Here are some of those awkward moments we all love:

1.

For starters, it was a pretty empty Times Square because of COVID-19 restrictions.

no one:

absolutely no one:

the 17 planet fitness people dancing in times square for the last 4 hours:


Jeff Neira / Getty Images

2.

And the Planet Fitness branding was a lot, like A LOT.

The Planet Fitness Wacky Waving Inflatable Tube Men Times Square NYE Party is the best horror movie of 2020

The Planet Fitness Wacky Waving Inflatable Tube Men Times Square NYE Party is the best horror movie of 2020

3.

Jennifer Lopez bashed into the camera during her performance:

4.

She also performed the vocally challenging Aerosmith song “Dream On,” which definitely was not received well:

Didn’t think 2020 could get worse but then we get JLo singing Dream On by Aerosmith. #RockinEve

Didn’t think 2020 could get worse but then we get JLo singing Dream On by Aerosmith. #RockinEve

5.

Cyndi Lauper had a rough time with her performance:

6.

Mariah Carey corrected Andy when he said she “recorded” her song, “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” instead of him making it clear she WROTE it. YES, MARIAH!

Mariah Carey reminding that she even WROTE the biggest christmas song 'All I Want For Christmas Is you,quot;

Mariah Carey reminding that she even WROTE the biggest christmas song ‘All I Want For Christmas Is you”

7.

And Jennifer Lopez’s performance audio interrupted Mariah’s interview. :/ :/

Not Jlo performing while Mariah Carey speaks 😭😭 Andy AINT SH*T for mentioning Jlo lmaooooo

Not Jlo performing while Mariah Carey speaks 😭😭 Andy AINT SH*T for mentioning Jlo lmaooooo

8.

Andy Cohen went off on New York City’s Mayor Bill de Blasio:

9.

Blake Shelton debuted his new song, “Minimum Wage,” which features the out-of-touch lyrics, “Girl, your love can make a man feel rich on minimum wage.” In 2020, please, no.

10.

Jhené Aiko was mislabeled as Saweetie, SMH:

11.

And lastly, Dr. Jill Biden couldn’t open up her confetti cannon:

Is this a preview of what we can expect in 2021?!? 🤣 #newyearsrockineve #rockineve #newyork #fail #biden #dud

Is this a preview of what we can expect in 2021?!? 🤣 #newyearsrockineve #rockineve #newyork #fail #biden #dud

Did we miss any? If you watched, let us know in the comments below!

Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR