New to Netflix January 2021 – All Movies and TV Shows Coming as Level 4 Continue

Netflix has a very busy 2021.

With a huge list of new movies and TV shows to be added this month, the streaming service is available to cure your January depression.

Among the most important new titles are the third season of Cobra Kai, new adaptation Destiny: The Winx Saga and the Carey Mulligan drama The excavation.

Pieces of a woman, which is generating Oscar buzz for Vanessa Kirby’s lead performance, will also be released.

Find a full list of everything coming to Netflix in January 2021 below.

Original titles

TV

Independent Culture Bulletin The best in film, music, TV and radio delivered directly to your inbox each week Independent Culture Bulletin The best in film, music, TV and radio delivered directly to your inbox each week

Dream house makeover the second season

Headspace Guide to Meditation

Right on the spot! Mexico season three

‘Cobra Kai’ returns to Netflix in the new year (Guy D’Alema / YouTube / Sony Pictures Television)

Inside the harshest prisons in the world Fifth season

Disenchantment Part three

Call my agent season four

read more

Movie

Priyanka Chopra Jonas in the new movie “The White Tiger” (Netflix)

Documentary film

The minimalists: less is now

Crack: cocaine, corruption and conspiracy

Night Stalker: Hunt for a Serial Killer

Children and family

Anime

The Chronicles of Idhun the second part

Licensed titles

TV

The US office season one to nine

Korean pork belly rhapsody (new episodes weekly)

Old episodes of “Gogglebox” coming to Netflix (Channel 4)

Movie

Around the world in 80 days

Documentary film

Children and family

Pinkfong and Baby Shark’s space adventure

Anime