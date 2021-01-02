New name, old problems? Libra’s rebrand to Diem still faces challenges By Cointelegraph

Facebook-backed Libra Association’s rebrand to Diem looked to quash negative perceptions of the project, but its new name has not changed the regulatory pressures the project still faces.
It has been 18 months since Facebook (NASDAQ:) announced that it was looking to launch its very own payments system project that would plug into its social media platforms. Interest in the Libra project quickly turned to scrutiny, especially from regulators, financial institutions, central banks and major governments.
