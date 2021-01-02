There’s no doubt that everyone has been talking about The Crown Season 4 and that’s mostly because this season has been all about Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s very messy marriage and drama in the 1980’s.

While there are certainly a lot of people behind closed palace doors that are not liking the way the royal family is being portrayed in the Netflix series, there’s also some speculation that Buckingham Palace believes that The Crown is ‘sophisticated propaganda’ against the royals. Here’s what you need to know.

Netflix ‘The Crown’ Season 4 News: Prince Charles Worried About Peter Morgan’s Agenda?

Not only has The Crown Season 4 highlighted some of the biggest fights that Charles and Diana had during the early years of their marriage, but it is also showing Prince Charles’ very personal and intimate relationship with the woman that he has long loved before Diana, Camilla Parker Bowles.

While Charles has certainly spent several decades carefully rehabilitating his image, he is worried that all of his efforts might be destroyed by the online streaming drama.

According to the Daily Mail, Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden has voiced his concern that fabricated scenes in the drama series were so damaging to the Royal Family that viewers should be warned at the start of each episode that it was not based on what he calls “fact.”

“It’s a beautifully produced work of fiction, so as with other TV productions, Netflix should be very clear at the beginning it is just that,” he told The Mail on Sunday. “Without this, I fear a generation of viewers who did not live through these events may mistake fiction for fact.”

If that weren’t enough, a source close to Prince Charles also added, “It is quite sinister the way that [The Crown executive producer] Peter Morgan is clearly using light entertainment to drive a very overt republican agenda and people just don’t see it. They have been lured in over the first few series until they can’t see how they are being manipulated. It is highly sophisticated propaganda.”

So far Buckingham Palace has not made any official comments about The Crown.

