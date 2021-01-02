NBA Hall of Famer Paul Westphal dies at 70

NBA Hall of Famer Paul Westphal has passed away, according to Mike Lupica of the New York Daily News.

Westphal, 70, was diagnosed with brain cancer in August.

During a playing career that lasted from 1972 to ’84, Westphal played for the Celtics, Suns, SuperSonics and Knicks. He was a five-time All-Star and three-time All-NBA First-Team selection. In his career, Westphal scored a total of 12,809 points for an average of 15.6 points per game, along with 3,591 assists for an average of 4.4 assists per contest.

Westphal coached the Suns from 1992 to ’95 and SuperSonics from 1998 to 2000. His last head coaching stint came with the Kings (2009-12). His last NBA assistant coaching stint was with the Nets from 2014-16. He had a 318-279 (.533) regular-season record as a head coach and 27-22 record in the playoffs. The Suns reached the NBA Finals in his first year as head coach.

Westphal was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2019.

Hoops Rumors offers its condolences to the Westphal family.