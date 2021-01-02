Mollie King Shows Off New Ring as She’s Engaged to Stuart Broad

Instagram

The former member of The Saturdays is set to walk down the aisle as she is taking her relationship with her athlete boyfriend to the next level after a year of reconciliation.

–

Former The Saturdays star Mollie King is engaged.

The British singer-turned-radio presenter shared the happy news via Instagram on New Year’s Day (01Jan21) as she posted a snap of herself kissing her new fiance, England cricketer Stuart Broad, putting her diamond engagement ring on full display.

“A thousand times yes! I still can’t believe it, the most magical start to the new year! I can’t wait to spend all my years with you,” she captioned the image.

<br />

Broad shared the same shot and declared, “The best way to start 2021 @mollieking!”

The proposal took place just hours before the sportsman was due to jet off to Sri Lanka to play for England, and prior to the surprise engagement, King admitted she was having mixed feelings about being away from her man.

“So it’s 2021! If you’re anything like me you might be going into this year feeling a bit anxious and uncertain,” she told fans. “I often get the January blues and this year is going to be especially tough with everything that’s going on.”

“@stuartbroad also goes away tomorrow with cricket which is always a mix of feeling excited for him but knowing I’m going to miss him so much.”

The couple was first linked in March 2018 before splitting that summer and reuniting in early 2019.

The pair received love and congratulation from fans and friends on social media. The singer’s former bandmate Rochelle Humes exclaimed, “2021 has started just right” while Vanessa White sent red heart emojis.

Little Mix‘s Leigh-Anne Pinnock also congratulated the bride-to-be, “Yayyy congrats beauty.”