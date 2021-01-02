Meredith Marks Gives an Update on Marriage in Recent Instagram Post

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Meredith Marks and her husband were separated at the beginning of season 1. Even though they seemingly reconciled during episode 8, Marks revealed the two had officially gotten back together with a December 2020 Instagram post.

‘Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen’ — Episode 17200 — Pictured in this screen grab: Meredith Marks | Bravo

Meredith Marks’ separation journey documented on ‘RHOSLC’

At the beginning of RHOSLC, celebrity jewelry designer Meredith Marks shocked her friend Lisa Barlow, and the audience, when she revealed she and her husband of nearly 30 years, Seth, had separated in an emotional scene.

She explained that while the two, who have three adult children together, had taken time apart, they were still dating each other. Due to his job, Seth relocated to Ohio but came back into town to visit his family.

RELATED: ‘Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’: How Many Cast Members Are Mormon?

He quickly asked his wife to move with him, but she didn’t want to because she felt she already relocated enough for him. The tension between them didn’t ease, and she later admitted she wanted space.

Therefore, he returned to Ohio, subsequently missing their son’s fashion show. However, he couldn’t explain why he didn’t show up because they kept their separation away from their children.

Meredith and Seth Marks seemingly reconciled during the show

During the eighth episode of RHOSLC season 1, Marks felt bad that Seth missed their son’s show, so she invited him to a snowmobiling trip at Jen Shah’s cabin.

Before they left, Seth admitted he spent more time focusing on his career than their marriage and wants another chance. Marks also revealed the time they spent apart made her realize how much she loves him and wants to work on their relationship.

A good friend does not spread rumors and gossip behind your back. Especially anything that could be negative to someone’s family. #RHOSLC — Meredith Marks (@MeredithMarks0) December 31, 2020

RELATED: ‘RHOSLC’: Meredith Marks Reveals This Is Not the First Split For Her and Seth — Has She Already Started Dating?

During the trip, Whitney Rose wondered about the couple because they seemed happy together, but Shah told her that Marks dated other people. Additionally, Heather Gay noted Shah tried to show her a picture of the jewelry designer with someone she supposedly dated at the time.

The designer has denied the claims and described Shah as not a “good friend” by spreading the rumors.

Marks reveals the two are back together

In a Dec. 2020 interview with People, Marks announced her and Seth’s reconciliation. She noted they “loved” each other and realized they wanted to fight for their marriage after seeing a counselor.

The designer also admitted they previously broke up several times and had relationships with other people. However, she denies dating anyone, as Shah claimed during the time of filming last year.

Additionally, Marks acknowledged the reality franchise, along with the COVID-19 pandemic, helped revive her marriage. According to the Salt Lake City housewife, the show caused her to “be introspective” and made her conscious of the way words affect others.

RELATED: ‘RHOSLC’: Jen Shah Slams Whitney Rose for ‘Always Talking’ About Other Housewives’ Marriages

She also noted the two “bonded on a deeper level” while spending time in quarantine during the pandemic together.

In addition to the interview, the couple announced their reconciliation in a series of Instagram photos taken at a beach. Marks captioned it, “The sun always shines on the other side of the storm.”

Rose commented on the news in a Twitter post, explaining she only asked questions due to “inconsistent” information and is “happy” for the couple. The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs Wednesdays at 10/9 Central on Bravo.