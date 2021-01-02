Kyrie Irving offers interesting assessment of Becky Hammon

Becky Hammon made history this past week when she was named acting head coach of the San Antonio Spurs during their game against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Following a surprising no-call on DeMar DeRozan with 3:56 remaining in the second quarter, Gregg Popovich lost it. His reaction earned him a boot from the outing and paved the way for Hammon to become the first woman to be a head coach in an NBA game.

In the aftermath of the momentous event, Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving offered an interesting assessment of the situation to ESPN NBA insider Malika Andrews.