Khloe Kardashian Rings In The New Year With True Thompson Sans Tristan

Khloe Kardashian spent New Year’s with her two-year-old daughter True Thompson and now many are questioning if things are really going as well between Khloe and Tristan as they may want people to believe. Though Khloe was photographed in Natick, Massachusetts shortly before Christmas, she wasn’t photographed with Tristan at any time around the holidays. Now, many are questioning why she wouldn’t stay in Massachusetts with Tristan for the holidays, and especially New Year’s.

Rumors abound that Tristan hasn’t been faithful to Khloe and many doubt that he is capable of being faithful — especially if Khloe isn’t around to keep a close eye on the new Boston Celtics player. Tristan was busted for cheating on Khloe shortly before True was born. He then was caught cheating with Kylie Jenner’s ex-best friend Jordyn Woods. Many don’t understand why Khloe keeps giving Tristan multiple chances and her followers are concerned that she is going to end up hurt again.

Khloe has spent New Year’s eve with Tristan in the past, even after he was caught cheating on her. You may see a video report from InStyle below.

#KhloeKardashian shared her New Year’s Eve kiss with Tristan Thompson, proving they’re still going strong. pic.twitter.com/fcrvXWWaLp — InStyle (@InStyle) January 3, 2019

Khloe looked wonderful in the photos that she shared with her 125 million Instagram followers. She wore a festive new year’s headband and both she and True wore silver, sparkling dresses. Khloe posed with a glass of champagne in her hand and smiled at her little girl.

Though some questioned if Tristan Thompson may have been in California with her, she made it clear that she was spending the holiday along with True as she specifically stated she was having a party for two.

You may see one of the photos that Khloe Kardashian shared along with the caption she included below.

✨Happy New Year’s! Best party in town! Party for two!! 2021 please be kind to us! Cheers to all things positive in 2021!! ✨ positive blessed vibes only ✨

Here is the second photo of Khloe Kardashian and True Thompson that Khloe posted on Instagram.

Source: Khloe Kardashian/InstagramWhat do you think about Khloe Kardashian and True Thompson? Do you think they are together or engaged and keeping it quiet?

