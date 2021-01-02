Justin Bieber Is Shirtless And Tattooless In Anone Video With Zoey Deutch

Justin Bieber’s new video for “Anyone” is here and the song is quickly climbing all music charts. Justin stars alongside actress Zoey Deutch for the video where the 26-year-old star plays a boxer. Justin’s fans know that the “Yummy” singer is covered in tattoos, but he had endured a long session in the makeup artist’s chair as his tattoos were covered up. In the video, Justin appeared shirtless and tattooless, for a look that many of his fans were unaccustomed to seeing.

Many have compared the video to the Sylvester Stallone movie series “Rocky” and Zoey as his faithful partner that was by his side through the ups and downs, always believing that Rocky was the world’s greatest. There are many indirect hints that Justin is Rocky and Zoey the character Adrian. The video also features a strong seventies aesthetic, including the truck that is featured in multiple shots.

Collin Tilley directed the music video that has quickly amassed more than 13 million YouTube views. Though many fans loved the video and the homage that Justin paid to Sylvester’s Oscar-nominated film, they also loved getting a look at Justin without his shirt or tattoos.

You may see the video for Justin Bieber‘s hit song “Anyone” below.

Many people are calling Justin Bieber’s video for “Anyone” a knockout hit as the song is proving once again that Justin is a world-class champion when it comes to music. He looked fantastic in the video and even showed a behind-the-scenes video featuring the process it took to cover up his more than sixty tattoos.

It took two makeup artists who continually set out to cover Justin’s tattoos to get the job done. As Justin and his wife Hailey Bieber are Calvin Klein models, it was only fitting that he wore his Calvin Klein underwear for the makeup session.

You may see the video of Justin Bieber getting his tattoos covered-up for the “Anyone” video below.

Justin Bieber covered his tattoos for #Anyone pic.twitter.com/Pv6viUMIih — BestCelebrityPhotos (@BestCelebrityP1) January 2, 2021

What do you think about Justin Bieber’s new video for “Anyone?” Were you surprised to see Justin appear shirtless and without tattoos?

