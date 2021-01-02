Indian cricket bubble breach Rohit Sharma Rishabh Pant Shubman Gill Navdeep Saini Prithvi Shaw

Star Indian cricketers are being investigated for a potential COVID-19 bubble breach after a fan’s generous act went viral on Twitter.

Navaldeep Singh shared a video and photos of Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill, Navdeep Saini and Prithvi Shaw eating at a Melbourne restaurant in what appears to break the strict biosecurity protocols set by Cricket Australia.

CA and the Indian cricket board are yet to comment on the footage but players are not allowed to dine inside at restaurants.

Singh claimed that he paid the $118.69 bill for the players and that wicketkeeper Pant had hugged him.

The Sydney Morning Herald reported the Indian board were investigating the incident at Secret Kitchen, a noodles and BBQ restaurant at Chadstone Shopping Centre.

Staff at the restaurant confirmed to the Sydney Morning Herald on Saturday the group visited on New Year’s Day and dined inside.

India won the second Test against Australia in Melbourne and are now preparing for the third fixture, starting on January 7 in Sydney.

The decision to forge ahead with the SCG Test and allow crowds has been a source of hot debate as the city grapples with an outbreak of coronavirus.

Former Australia skipper backs Steve Smith to emerge from form slump

New South Wales premier Gladys Berejiklian insists the SCG can still host a crowd of 50 per cent capacity despite her latest announcement suggesting that’s impossible.

Ms Berejiklian today announced outdoor gatherings would be capped at 2000 people from midnight tonight in a move to combat the surge of COVID-19 in NSW, which has today resulted in seven new cases.

Ms Berejiklian said she would revisit her stance on capacity after a safety review of the venue.

But despite the growing concern surrounding the virus, she said at this stage as many as 24,000 people would be let through the gates.

“Our health officials, police and event organisers will be doing a walk-through to go over the… COVID-safe plan,” Ms Berejiklian said.

Coronavirus: Sydney to host New Year’s cricket test despite virus concerns

“This is an example where the NSW government strategy is to keep jobs, to keep community morale and wellbeing, while making sure we are COVID-safe.

“There are very stringent guidelines in place about making sure people stay within the zones they are required to stay in.

“It will be a very controlled and ticketed event, and the fact that people have to wear a mask when going to or from the event, public transport or otherwise, will also mitigate the risk.”