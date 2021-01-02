Impractical Jokers season 9 release date, cast, plot

Truth be told, Impractical Jokers doesn’t really have a plot in the traditional sense. Each episode involves The Tenderloins challenging each other to pull off an elaborate prank in public, while the other pranksters issue directions from afar. Generally speaking, the show’s motto is “you refuse, you lose,” which leads to losers facing punishments that are far more embarrassing than the actual pranks themselves.

Since an official season 9 trailer hasn’t been released just yet, there’s no telling exactly what kind of pranks the gang has cooked up for fans this time around. But viewers can rest assured that the jokes will be as sharp as ever — and the punishments will no doubt leave you covering your eyes.

During their downtime, the cast has been taking part in Impractical Jokers: Dinner Party, which largely just features them chatting, eating, and joking with one another. But they may also be mining their conversations for potential punishments and pranks, so viewers should definitely check out that show for potential season 9 hints.

For now, it’s just good to know Impractical Jokers will return this February to serve up another round of laughs just when viewers need The Tenderloins’ irreverence the most.