How the Eagle Fang Dojo Name Came to Be and Where You Can Buy a Shirt

When Johnny Lawrence dubbed his new dojo Cobra Kai in season 1 of the series, it felt like a fresh start for the character and the franchise.

It also symbolized the old conflict in the original Karate Kid movie between Danny LaRusso and Johnny with Miyagi-Do in the opposing corner. When Martin Kove’s Kreese showed up in end of season 2, he seized control of Cobra Kai.

But Johnny found a way to start another dojo with a name that has his stamp all over it: Eagle Fang. The path to the name has his personality all over it too.

[Spoiler Warning: This article contains spoilers for Cobra Kai Season 3]

Eagles don’t have fangs

As Johnny ceremoniously tossed out red shirts to his class, he explained why he chose the name Eagle Fang for his dojo. He didn’t care that the majestic bird isn’t the only creature in the world that can defeat a cobra. Screw the mongoose! He didn’t care that the eagle doesn’t have fangs — he gave his some.

Cobra Kai fans may have scoffed, laughed, or cheered in solidarity at the handle, but it’s unique and signifies the hardcore. While it’s up in the air whether Johnny and Daniel’s alliance will lead to a merging of dojos and hence, dojo names, Eagle Fang is poised to take on Kreese’s version of Cobra Kai.

How ‘Cobra Kai’ writers arrived at the Eagle Fang moniker

Cobra Kai co-creator Jon Hurwitz recently spoke to Entertainment Weekly about season 3 of the series and explained they had a ball trying to settle on a name for Johnny’s dojo. The show’s writers already knew it had to be an animal that he would choose himself.

“We talked about eagles, we talked about lions, different strong, manly, masculine animals in his mind,” said Hurwitz. “We also went back his ’80s mentality and eagle that he has on the wall of his apartment. He was brought up in that old school, ’80s, America kind of mentality, so the eagle felt strong and correct.”

But where exactly did the vampire-like fangs come in? They’re dripping with blood. The whole image screams at an opponent, right?

“And ‘fang; is just consistent with his ignorance. He thinks it sounds badass. ‘Eagle Fang’ is badass. It sounds cool, and he won’t hear any of it if you correct him on the fact that eagles don’t have fangs,” Hurwitz shared.

“He’s gonna come up with his own metaphors for the karate that he’s gonna try to inspire with, as misguided as they are, and as misguided as his teachings in the past have always been,” he explained.

Ride the Eagle Fang wave

For diehard Cobra Kai fans who want to walk over to Johnny’s side, Eagle Fang merchandise is available on the real-life website for the show. Yes, for real.

Walk around in a red tee like the rest of the team or scoop up a black hoodie, tee, or mask with the screeching eagle on the front.