How Bjorn fulfills the seer’s prophecy on Vikings

In the second episode of Vikings‘ second season, “Invasion,” Ragnar consults the Seer about the fate of his three sons once they grow into adulthood. When it comes to Bjorn’s future, the old soothsayer explains to Ragnar that he’d “be spoken of as long as men have tongues to speak” and that Bjorn would surpass the status of his father without question. For years, fans had to sit and ponder that proposition, wondering if it would come true and how, until season 6 — and Bjorn’s life — drew to a close. It’s evident in retrospect that he deserved more lasting praise than Ragnar for his impressive accomplishments.

Once Bjorn matured and sat on the throne of Kattegat, he wasted little time asserting himself as an effective leader. He expanded trade in the region, built up the kingdom’s defenses, and never turned away from his people in their hour of need. He made it clear that he wanted to leave his mark as a strong ruler, unlike his father, who often drifted from his kingly duties and left the masses to fend for themselves in his absence. At the end of the day, Ragnar considered himself a farmer, and he proved a successful raider, but wasn’t cut out to actually perform the mundane duties of rule. Bjorn surpassed him in that arena by a mile, becoming the king Kattegat deserved a generation earlier and earning his spot as someone future generations will recognize and revere, just as the Seer proclaimed.